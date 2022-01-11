Billie Eilish beats Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda with Golden Globe win

Billie Eilish won the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes for her James Bong theme song

Billie Eilish on Monday won the Best Original Song award at the 2022 Golden Globe for the James Bong theme No Time to Die.

The duo beat out fellow artists like Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison, Carole King and Jennifer Hudson to bag the gong.

Apart from the music-maestro siblings, composer extraordinaire Hans Zimmer won the Best Original Score award for Dune.

The award races, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organizers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown´s biggest party -- in past years, the event was watched by TV audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.

This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, and the event failed to trend on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.