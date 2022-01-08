Ashley Graham weighs in on the ‘freedom’ of not having to buy ‘doubles of everything’ for twins

Ashley Graham explains what made her stop and think before she decided to buy doubles of everything for her twin boys.

Graham got candid about her trick to getting baby essentials without having to get “doubles of everything” was revealed to E News during their latest but candid chat.

Just before starting off she made a candid admission and explained how “I'm glad I've done it once. I'm not just walking into twin life as a first-time parent. That makes it a little bit easier.”

But more than that, it was been conversations with other twin moms that has curbed Graham’s guilt over not buying “doubles”.

She addressed the internal struggle by admitting, “A lot of twin mommies have told me is that you don't need to have two of everything, which is good.”

“Of course, you need to have the essentials, like the stroller and carseats, but you don't need a whole wardrobe of matching outfits, unless you want to go there, which I totally support too.”

Before concluding she admitted, “It was really encouraging to hear that I just didn't have to buy two of everything because I don't need to break the bank to get double the amount of items.”