Kanye West takes private photographer to dates with Julia Fox

Kanye West is documenting his life with Julia Fox for an upcoming project.
The 44-year-old rapper has reportedly been bringing his own photographer on dates with Julia Fox in Miami and New York as per Page Six .
Multiple sources also told Page Six that West had a photographer with him when he recently met Fox at Carbone in Miami. Reportedly, Kanye's new venture aims to document his life in a larger lens.
Said the source of West, “He’s decided to take matters into his own hands. He has an incredible life, he meets the craziest people on the planet. He realized maybe he should have an album of his life.”
Meanwhil, Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian is vacationing in The Bahamas with beau Pete Davidson.
