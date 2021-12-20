Chad Michael Murray teases ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot idea





Murray thinks it’s only a matter of time till 'One Tree Hill' gets a reboot

One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray already has an idea for the show’s reboot and says it’s only a matter of getting everybody together for it to happen!

Talking to E! News, Murray teased fans with an idea to revive the 2000s hit show, saying that he “can’t imagine” that a reboot won’t happen at some point.

“We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie Burton does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year,” he said, adding “I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it.”

Murray, 40, even shared that he has his own storyline that he wants to work on.

“I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issue. There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts.”

“So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that they are dealing in high school today,” he said.

He added that a reunion is “only a matter finding the right team and pulling some people out of whatever it is that they’re doing.”