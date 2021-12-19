Billie Eilish receives a swoon-worthy birthday wish from brother Finneas

Billie Eilish bid farewell to her teenage as she turned 20 on December 19 and her brother Finneas O’Connell was the happiest person to see his younger sister growing up so fast.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old producer dropped a short clip and two adorable photos of the Bad Guy hit-maker. Making her day more special, O’Connell penned down a lovely note along with the snaps.

He captioned the photographs, “20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!"

While heaping on praises for the Grammy-winning singer, O’Connell continued, “I'll be your #1 fan till the day that I die.”

"There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!" he added.

Moreover, the singer’s mother, Maggie Baird also had prepared a lovely tribute for her daughter.



She expressed, “Happy Birthday Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell! You are funny, and complicated, and goofy, and tough, and strong, and brilliant! Your joy for the holidays and all things birthday and Christmas, gifts so much joy to our family.”