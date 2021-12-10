Travis Scott addresses the Astroworld tragedy: ‘I’m on different types of emotions’

Travis Scott has finally broken his silence over the tragedy that befell during his Astroworld concert performance.

The rapper addressed the entire tragedy during his YouTube interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

There he was quoted saying, “I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster.”

“It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts.”

“It really hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

He also went on to detail the exact moment he realized people had died during his performance and admitted, “It wasn’t really until minutes until the press conference [after the show] that I figured out what happened.”



“Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details” Scott said. “And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ You just went through something. People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…”