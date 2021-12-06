Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ gets a release date!

Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming, highly anticipated film, Vikram Vedha.
The upcoming film, which is currently in production phase, has been slated to release on 30th September, 2022, Indian media reported.
The latest reports further said that, the WAR actor has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the upcoming film.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news that the Krrish actor has shot major action sequences. On the other hand, the makers of the film have begun the production of its second shoot schedule with the Omkara actor in Lucknow.
"'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK COMPLETES ABU DHABI SHOOT, SAIF BEGINS IN LUCKNOW... #VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan... Second schedule has begun with #SaifAliKhan in #Lucknow... 30 Sept 2022 release," Adarsh wrote.
The original South Indian version of Vikram Vedha was released in 2017 and starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
