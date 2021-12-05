BTS V’s 'Squid Game' costume gets a nod from Netflix: “I am living for this”

BTS singer Kim Tae-Hyung, who is also known by his stage name V, recently left everyone swooning over his Squid Game costume and Netflix was not an exception.

During third night of the K-pop group’s four-day Permission To Dance on Stage concerts in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old singer surprised concertgoers as he stepped on the stage in the famed show's avatar.

The Winter Bear singer donned the Masked Men’s outfit and also wore a black mask with a square on it.

As the singer rocked his hype dance moves, netizens couldn’t stop but gush over V's cuteness.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix rooted for BTS and Squid Game collaboration as it wrote, “While V should never really wear a mask, I am living for this BTS x Squid Game mashup”



