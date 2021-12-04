Princess Switch: Vanessa Hudgens ‘never wants’ to be a royal: ‘I live life my way’

Princess Switch Vanessa Hudgens recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on her dislike for royal life.
The actor also admitted that since royals face scrutiny “on a whole other level” she has no interest in ever becoming one.
During an interview with Glamour UK she claimed, "I don't really keep up with the royals. I would never want to be a royal. The idea of it, the chicness of it, it's cute. But, like, the reality ... I'm just way too goofy.”
"And I enjoy living my life to the fullest. The giving-back aspect of it I think is really beautiful to be able to make such a significant change. And that's something that I try to incorporate into my everyday life and my legacy, just working with organizations."
"But yeah, the day-to-day of it all ... I mean, I guess I already am under scrutiny being someone who is in front of the camera, but the royals have it on a whole other level," and is "not for me."
Alia Bhatt managed to make heads turn with her gorgeous sun-kissed pictures
Prince William, Kate Middleton are warned against visiting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in their US home
Tristan Thompson allegedly had a affair with a personal trainer for five months while he was still together with Khloe...
BBC's new documentary The Princes and the Press looks into Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship with the media
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are all hands on deck for baby no. 2
Jennifer Lopez takes fans by surprise with her emotional ‘On My Way’ music video release