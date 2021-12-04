BTS releases official ‘Butter’ Christmas remix: ‘The season of giving!’

BTS has just released their first-ever Christmas themed release titled Butter (Holiday Remix).
The brand new release features a Christmas themed twist and includes sleigh bells as well as a saxophone interlude.
Even the album art was fitted for the season of giving and features a white melted snowman instead of a stick of butter.
This isn’t the group’s first-ever remix of Butter either, just a few months ago in August Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released a similar collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and it topped Billboard charts for weeks.
