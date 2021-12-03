Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan get special help in flight for romantic gesture

Falak made sure to maintain his daily ritual of giving a rose to his wife Sarah even in flight

Nothing can stop Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan’s romantic gestures, not even being 20,000 feet in the air!

Falak made sure to maintain his daily ritual of giving a rose to his wife Sarah even while the two of them were in flight with the help of a flight attendant.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Zindagi singer and Sarah are seen with daughter Alyana in an airplane, when a flight attendant comes up to them with a rose.

Greeting them with a Salam and a rose in hand, the man can be heard saying, "Rasam tou puri karlen (Please complete the ritual)."

Falak then puts the rose on his baby Alyana, to which the man replies, "Now she's the one."

The adorable video was first shared by Falak with the caption, "Even if I forget, people remind me to give her a rose."

It was then reshared by the couple's adoring fans with many wondering who their cameraman is.

Watch the video:







