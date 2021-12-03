Daniel Radcliffe discusses 'strange relationship' with Harry Potter co-star Robert Pattinson

Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about his strange relationship dynamic with Robert Pattinson.

Speaking on the The Jonathan Ross Show the Harry Potter shared that he communicates with the Batman star through journalists.

"Literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, 'What, I know that guy!'" Radcliffe explained. "I hadn't heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn't been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it's odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven't seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we're kind of great mates, but I've met him, he's a lovely guy when I worked with him."

Talking further about the impact of the movie franchise, Daniel shared bitter sweet encounters.

"I do have a thing sometimes where I meet kids now and their parents will bring them up to me and they'll be like 'this is Harry Potter' and the kids will be like 'no it's not'," Radcliffe admitted in 2018. "It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says 'you were a huge part of my childhood.' For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else's life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I'm incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing."