Communication restored between Prince Charles and Harry, but 'it's not all roses'

A royal insider confirmed Prince Charles and Harry are back in contact/File footage

Prince Harry's frosty ties with son Harry have thawed and the two are talking again.



A report by Page Six confirmed the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are back in contact, however, 'it is not all roses' for the father-son duo.

“Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad,” a royal insider told Page Six.

“I don’t think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open," the source added.

Still, the insider admitted, “I don’t think it’s all roses. It’s not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week.”

Earlier this week, a new book titled Brothers and Wives, by Christoper Andersen, claimed that Charles was the royal who made remarks about Archie's skin colour, as mentioned by Harry and Meghan in their bombshell Oprah chat.

The book alleged that Charles sparked a feud with Harry and Meghan — who is biracial — after asking his wife, Camilla: “What do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Buckingham Palace denied all such accusations in a statement released. A high-placed source told The Post, “I think people, on both sides of the Atlantic, in the family are united in agreeing they don’t want to give this book any more oxygen.”