Hania Aamir attends Asim Azhar's concert with her gal pals: Watch Here

Actor Hania Aamir is making headlines after grooving to rumoured ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar's concert Monday in Karachi.
The Anaa star was spotted dancing to Asim Azhar's Tum Tum in the crowd along with her girlfriends while the songster performed on stage.
For the unversed, Hania also makes a special appearance in the original version of Tum Tum music video.
In the viral clip, that has been posted by a number of Instagram pages, Hania is seen in a casual pink outfit paired with spectacles enjoying the night with her back towards the stage.
