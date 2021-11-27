 Madonna shares insights from her Thanksgiving festivities

Madonna shared a glimpse with her family at the thanksgiving festivities on her Instagram Story.
The Vogue singer seems to be in the mood of spending fun time with her family as has shared a family portrait and wholesome video to give her fans an insight into her Thanksgiving celebrations.
The singer, 63, captioned a video, documenting her Thanksgiving gathering "It's a Family affair ???????????????????? #givingthanks #slyandthefamilystone."
Madonna, was spotted with her five kids on Thursday as the Queen of Pop has a son David, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes, 25, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9 except the eldest son Rocco, 21 who was missing in the get together.
Have a look:
Sharing a video of Mercy playing the piano and a photo of David playing the guitar, she captioned it, "Giving thanks,".
Madonna's children were last seen on her Instagram account in August when she posted photographs from her 63rd birthday bash.
'His transformation was out of this world,' says Zoë Kravitz
'Jason was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia,' says insider
'This has been indoctrinated in Pakistanis since our country,' says Iffat Omar
'Sometimes they revel in the smashing box office success, in India and also in Pakistan,' says Amitabh Bachchan
Salman Khan might not attend Katrina Kaif’s marriage due to his hectic work schedule
Patralekhaa’s dog Gaga’s matching outfits with the bride is winning the Internet