Salman Khan greets an elderly fan at ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ screening

Salman Khan stopped to take blessings of an elderly woman and posed for pictures at Antim: The Final Truth screening.

The Dabangg actor is often spotted having swoon-worthy fan moments.

Adding another one to the list, a video surface online in which the Kick star is seen meeting with an old woman who later showered her blessings on him.

The clip, posted by Viral Bhayani, showed the 55-year-old actor donning a bright smile as he posed for photos, holding the woman’s hand.

As soon as netizens watched the video, they started gushing over the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

While one fan expressed, “Salman has no starry airs that's why everybody loves him,” another wrote, “kindest person.”



Another user opened up, “Salman always wins everyone hearts with his gestures. His fame didn't make him blind or rude.”