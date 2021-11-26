Lady Gaga reveals how she prepped for iconic role in 'House of Gucci'

The 'A Star is Born' actress said she used method acting to get in the character/File footage

Lady Gaga got candid about how she prepped up for her role in House of Gucci.



The A Star is Born actress said she used method acting to get in the character for Patrizia Reggiani.

“There’s a sort of idea around method acting that it’s crazy and that we’re crazy. But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there’s something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level," Gaga told Stephen Colbert.

"That we’re deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I’m acting” she said in defence of her method-acting technique.

She also added that “it was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father. Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me… I’m not saying that that’s the way to do it, it’s just how I do it.”