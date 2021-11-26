 
close
Friday November 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Lady Gaga reveals how she prepped for iconic role in 'House of Gucci'

The 'A Star is Born' actress said she used method acting to get in the character

By Web Desk
November 26, 2021

The 'A Star is Born' actress said she used method acting to get in the character/File footage  

Lady Gaga got candid about how she prepped up for her role in House of Gucci.

The A Star is Born actress said she used method acting to get in the character for Patrizia Reggiani.

“There’s a sort of idea around method acting that it’s crazy and that we’re crazy. But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there’s something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level," Gaga told Stephen Colbert.

"That we’re deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I’m acting” she said in defence of her method-acting technique.

She also added that “it was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father. Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me… I’m not saying that that’s the way to do it, it’s just how I do it.”