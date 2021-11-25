Salman Khan celebrates father Salim’s 86th birthday with adorable family photo

Bollywood Dabangg star, Salman Khan treated his fans with an adorable family photo, taken on his father, renowned film writer Salim Khan’s birthday.

The ace screenwriter turned 86 on November 24. To mark the special day, the Sultan actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the Khan’s clan celebrating Salim’s birthday.

The endearing family photo features the entire Khan family — Salman, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma and her kids, Ahil and baby Ayat.

Along with the photo, the Bharat actor wrote in the caption, “Happy bday dad.” The adorable moment of Salman with his niece, baby Ayat, in the shared photo has also left fans in awe.

The cute moment has Salman, 56, with his niece, who apparently pulled the superstar’s ears right at the moment when the picture was clicked.

On the professional front, the actor, who is currently hosting the 15th season of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, will soon be seen in his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth alongside Aayush Sharma.