TV host responds to reports of Adele ‘storming out’ of his interview

Matt Doran says he's 'apologetic to Adele' after she reportedly left his interview after being offended

Australian TV host Matt Doran has addressed reports of Adele ‘storming out’ of an interview with him after he admitted to not having heard her latest album 30, reported Page Six.

Days after he was allegedly suspended by Seven Network for the mess-up, Doran, who specially flew out to the UK for the interview, told The Australian that he is “mortified and unequivocally apologetic to Adele”.

Insisting that it was a simple mistake, Doran explained, “When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album.”

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed,” he said.

He also attempted to clarify that the Hello singer did not “storm out” of the interview and that he actually interviewed her for 29 minutes instead of the originally allotted 20 minutes.

“I’m utterly confounded. I’ve implored Sony to release the interview,” said Doran.

Doran’s interview for Seven Network was supposed to be a part of a $725,000 deal with Sony to promote Adele’s latest release 30 in Australia, however, they ultimately didn’t allow Seven to use Doran’s interview.