Travis Scott slapped with more lawsuits by Astroworld security guards

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival continues to bring in more lawsuits after 10 concertgoers died with many more injured.

In a new development shared by TMZ, event staffers are now the latest to join the devastated families in pursuing legal action against the rapper.

As per security guards Samuel and Jackson Bush, who were hired for the event claimed that while 50,000 people bought the tickets there was a far greater audience that showed up, ballooning to a massive crowd that later became the source of the problem.

The duo added that their harrowing experience caused physical and mental injuries with Jackson saying that he "witnessed CPR being performed on lifeless bodies and pulled a person from a crowd crush who ended up dying".

The lawsuit is demanding $1million in damages while a $2billion lawsuit has been filed on behalf of more than 280 attendees.