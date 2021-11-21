Britney Spears not giving Oprah Winfrey interview in near future

While Britney Spears has promised to share her conservatorship story with the world someday, it seems that might be time for that.
The Toxic singer had kicked off rumours when she posted a video on Instagram teasing that she will share her story with Oprah Winfrey.
"I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah,” she teased in the video.
However, sources close to the singer have revealed to TMZ that there is nothing going on at the moment as there are no interviews lined up be it TV, print, radio or podcast.
Other sources have shared that the singer has been just enjoying her life after the end of her conservatorship but is willing to tell the world about her ordeal someday.
