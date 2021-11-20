Royals fear collapse of Pakistan, UK, India ties over contents of Lord Mountbatten’s diary

File Footage

Experts fear The Firm is ‘losing money’ trying to protect Lord Mountbatten’s diary which can possibly ruin ties between the UK, India and Pakistan.



This news has been discussed at length by royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There they started off by saying, "My low this week is this lawsuit censoring Lord Mounbatten's private journals.”

"An author wants to read the journals under the British freedom of information laws. Reminder, Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979, so over 40 years ago, these are really old diaries.”

At the moment, "The Cabinet Office is actually trying to intervene and censor the journals due to explosive material.”

The panel also went on to reveal the existence of shocking gossip, one that could prove ‘cataclysmic’ to the relations between the UK, Pakistan and India.

They explained, "So the officials fear the diaries and letters of Mountbatten and his wife Edwina - who was rumoured to have had an affair with the first prime minister of India - could affect relations between the UK India and Pakistan.”

"They're also really worried about what it would reveal about the Royal Family and the Queen herself.”

"It's interesting, there's a lawsuit around it, but also the real low is that the government has already spent over £300,000 pounds in fighting the case against this author.