Queen advised to 'make way' for others as health worsens

The Queen is being advised to retire from her royal duties following her last minute exit on Remembrance Sunday following a sprained back.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain journalist Kevin Maguire said that it was "the end of an era" and shared that the Queen should "make way" for someone to take her place.

"We’re living through the end of an era, she’s 95, she is very frail. She will not go on forever and let’s be honest she can’t do her job now," he said.

"We’re seeing that her job is to go to these occasions and she can’t go.

"I’ve always thought instead of monarchs just being kept in positions and wearing them down you’d be much better having a system of abdication.

"You do it in other monarchies so no disrespect to her you just make way for someone."