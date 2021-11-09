Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra look inseparable in first public visit to temple

Indian actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are stepping out of their house for the first time since the businessman's controversial arrest.
Kundra, who was arrested in production and distribution of pornography, stayed behind bars for a couple of weeks before he was granted bail last month.
As per viral photos obtained from the internet, both Shetty and Kundra were clicked in Himanchal Pradesh. The husband and wife duo wore yellow outfits during their recent visit to local temple. Raj donned a yellow kurta and white pyjamas whereas Shilpa dressed in a yellow shalwar-kameez.
The couple was later spotted outside the temple hand-in-hand, surrounded by their bodyguards.
Take a look:
