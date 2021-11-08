Meghan Markle's half brother apologises to her and Prince Harry

Thomas Markle Jr apologised for sending Meghan an explosive letter ahead of her 2018 wedding to Harry

Meghan Markle’s half brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has apologised for sending her an explosive letter ahead of her 2018 wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry, reported The Daily Mail.

Thomas, who appears on the Big Brother VIP reality show, issued the apology on Monday’s episode in the form of a new letter, saying that his earlier harsh words had come from a “dark” place in his heart.

For the unversed, Thomas had warned Harry in 2018 against marrying Meghan, writing, “It’s not too late, Meghan is obviously not the right woman for you… it’s become very clear this will be the biggest mistake in Royal Wedding history”.

Thomas’ new letter to his sister read, “Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding…”

He went on to explain that the earlier letter did not come from “the real person that I am but from a very dark and hurt place of my heart”.

“I wish I could turn back the clock and do it all over. I would have never tried to communicate any of my feelings in the media… What I did to you (Meghan) is quite possibly the biggest mistake of my life,” he went on.

Thomas also shared that the reason he wrote the letter in 2018 was because Meghan had referred to him as “distant family” which had left him hurt.