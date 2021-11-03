Crew member sheds light on ‘real work conditions’ before shooting on ‘Rust’

A crew member that worked in the costume department of Rust has finally shed some light on the actual work conditions that crew members were in right before the ‘horrific’ shooting of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Her version of events was initially posted in the comment section on Facebook and was shared by Alec Baldwin himself in an Instagram post.

It starts off with the words, “I’m so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is [expletive].”

The crew member also went on to claim, “We never worked more than a 12.5 hour shoot day. That was once. Most days were under 12. The day Halyna died we had come off of a 12 hour turnaround after an 11 hour shoot day. We had (including camera) gotten off by 6:30pm.”

Not only that, “We had just had a 56 hour weekend right before that. No one was too tired to do their jobs. This is all provable by daily time sheets.”

She also clapped back against the ‘entitlement’ of some of the camera crew and went on to write, “The camera crew HAD hotels. They just didn’t feel they were fancy enough. NOT that they were unsafe. You can’t tell me that 6 big men felt so unsafe in their hotel but were fine sleeping in their cars in parking lots (which never happened) like they also claimed.”







