Akshay Kumar channels Hera Pheri's 'Raju' ahead of 'Sooryavanshi' release

Indian superstar Akshay Kumar is recreating his iconic meme from the Hera Pheri series.
Akshay, who is awaiting the release of his film Sooryavanshi, turned to his Instagram on Saturday, sharing his excitement ahead of the film.
"Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting," Akshay Kumar invited fans for a fun competition.
Sooryavanshi will release in theaters on November 5.
