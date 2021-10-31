Prince Andrew ‘may ruin’ Queen’s chance at Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Experts worry Prince Andrew’s worsening court case is going to halt any preparations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
This claim’s been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with MailOnline he was quoted saying, "The news that the court case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Prince Andrew will be heard in the run-up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations is grim news for the Palace.”
"It means that speculation which is certain to be sensational is likely to make headline news over the coming months.”
"It is unclear if the disclosure of the 2009 settlement agreement between the deceased paedophile Epstein and Virginia Roberts, to which his lawyers have recently been given access, will be helpful to his case.”
"If Prince Andrew were required to answer questions put to him by her lawyers, he could exercise his right to be silent, or he could claim the request should be set aside as he has no evidence which is material to offer."
