Fahad Mustafa dubs Indian commentator a 'hypocrite' for asking Waqar Younis to apologize

Fahad Mustafa on Indian commentator asking Waqar Younis to apologize: ‘stop hypocrisy’

Actor Fahad Mustafa gave a befitting reply to Indian sports commentator, Harsha Bhogle who slammed Pakistani cricket coach, Waqar Younis.

After Pakistan team’s historic 10-wicket win against India, the former cricketer called Mohammad Rizwan’s on-field namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match “special” which did not go down well with Bhogle.

Bhogle tweeted, “For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible.”

However, Mustafa took to Twitter and responded to the commentator, “Its equally hard to see muslims being portrayed as terrorists in almost every Bollywood movie for the longest.. I can’t imagine how difficult and embarrassing it must be for muslims in india to watch themselves being ridiculed like that.#stophypocrisy.”



