Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West as her 'most inspirational person'

Kim Kardashian revealed that her ex-husband, Kayne West, remains as the most inspirational person to her despite their split.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared, “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

Commenting on her relationship with the Heartless rapper, the beauty mogul also told the news outlet that West holds a share her business.

She said, “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process.”

The duo started going out in April 2012 and got married in May 2014. However, their relationship reached its end when the model filed for divorce in February 2021.