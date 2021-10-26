Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West as her 'most inspirational person' 

Kim Kardashian revealed that her ex-husband, Kayne West, remains as the most inspirational person to her despite their split.
In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared, “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”
Commenting on her relationship with the Heartless rapper, the beauty mogul also told the news outlet that West holds a share her business.
She said, “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process.”
The duo started going out in April 2012 and got married in May 2014. However, their relationship reached its end when the model filed for divorce in February 2021.
Attention has focused on Halls and 24-year-old armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
The Queen's health caused the palace to limit her royal activities
Britney said, “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know!!! I know the...
company’s headquarters. The employee backlash began after Netflix Inc decided to release Chappelle’s new comedy...
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share daughter Willa together
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sparked romance rumours after they were spotted out grabbing dinner in Los Angeles