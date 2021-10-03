No Time To Die actor Daniel Craig honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame spot

No Time To Die actor Daniel Craig is reportedly going to be honoured with his very own Hollywood Walk of Fame spot.
Hollywood Hall of Fame producer Ana Martinez announced the news via a statement.
According to TMZ, it read, “Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films.”
“We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore.”
The statement concluded by stating, “Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.”
