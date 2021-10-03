Prince Charles’ plans for ‘slimmed down monarchy’ unearthed: source

An old friend of Prince Charles recently sat down to discuss some of his future plans for a more ‘slimmed down’ version of the current monarchy system.

They shared the claim during an interview with the Mail on Sunday and there they were quoted saying, “Despite what everybody thinks about him not wanting to live there, he will certainly have accommodation there.”

“But it will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the Prime Minister at Downing Street.”

Even a source chimed in and told the outlet, “The central point is: when the Queen is no longer here, how do you effectively spread two generations of the family across quite a large number of properties?”

“The Prince of Wales strongly believes that these places have got to deliver something for the public beyond just being somewhere for members of the Royal Family to live."

The insider also went on to admit, “Everything is seen through the lens of the question: 'What value is this offering to the public?”

“Everybody recognises it makes no sense to run so many residences but if you give them up entirely you will never get them back when Prince George and the younger Royals grow up and need somewhere to live.”