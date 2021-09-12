Kim Kardashian papped in bizarre all-black leather outfit: Photo

Famed American supermodel Kim Kardashian is known for experimenting bold and stunning fashion statements. The 40-year-old reality TV star has recently left her fans stunned as she arrived at New York City’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Saturday in a black all-leather outfit.

The Keeping Up With Kardashian star posted photos of herself in the ensemble on her social media handles, captioning each post with only a knife emoticon.

The influencer stepped out in a head-to-toe, fully covered outfit. She sported a leather mask that fully covered her face along with an overcoat from Balenciaga and shoes that were also black leather. She made heads turn as she arrived in New York ahead of Met Gala ball.

Some fans on social media felt the model’s outfit showed a clear influence of her ex husband, Kanye West, leading them to believe the pair was reuniting.

Take a look.







