Irina Shayk cuts a stylish figure to tease Kanye West amid Kim's reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk seen walking by herself after enjoying a glamorous night out

Irina Shayk seen walking by herself after enjoying a glamorous night out

Irina Shayk flaunted her fit physique in a black tank top as she stepped out in New York City amid rumours about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's reunion.

The Russian model looked stunning as she sported a black tank top to display her elegance during outing in NYC on Thursday.



The 35-year-old former Victoria's Secret stunner looked blissful as she was seen walking by herself after enjoying a glamorous night out.

Kanye's rumoured girlfriend flashed a hint of a lace bra under a black tank top that put her busty cleavage on display.



The mother-of-one obscured her eyes with a sporty pair of rimless black sunglasses.

Irina Shayk completed her look with a pair of grey rain boots that kept her prepared for the drizzly northeast weather.