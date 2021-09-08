Prince Charles’ plans for the monarchy sent Meghan Markle into a rage

Meghan Markle was angered by the multiple changes that Prince Charles had planned

Meghan Markle was angered by the multiple changes that Prince Charles had planned

Meghan Markle and Prince Charles once shared a closer bond than anyone would have expected, until things went downhill.



According to royal historian and author Robert Lacey, the Duchess of Sussex was angered by the multiple changes that her father-in-law has planned for when he takes over the throne after Queen Elizabeth.

He wrote in his book Battle of Brothers: “In pursuing his own cause of the slimmed-down monarchy, Prince Charles had been making noises about limiting the number of HRHs created by George V’s 1917 convention still further, thus cutting out Archie from his future prince-ship — and Meghan took that personally.”

"No wonder Meghan cried foul. The media explanation of why Charles had stopped taking Harry’s calls was all about money — the long-suffering father was apparently tired of being 'treated like a cash dispenser,' as one royal source put it, but there were more profound issues at stake,” Lacey added, referencing Harry’s claims during the Oprah interview about Charles freezing him out.