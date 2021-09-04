Justin Timberlake mesmerises fans as he takes rare selfie with wife Jessica Biel

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake shared selfie with his sweet wife Jessica Biel as the pair enjoyed dinner together -for-two in singer's latest Instagram photo.

The singer's latest photo dump on Instagram gave a snapshot into his glitzy life as dad to Silas, 6, and Phineas, about 13 months.



The 40-year-old superstar gave his 61.4 million Instagram followers a rare glimpse of himself with wife Jessica Biel on Friday. He captioned 'in no particular order.'

"In no particular order," as he wrote, were pics of a romantic dinner with wife Jessica Biel, where they toasted with champagne, and a photo of his table, which was stacked with quite the jewelry collection.

Justin shared a photo of his icy watch, diamond necklace and minty chain, all lying casually next to a baby bottle that was half-full with milk. Clearly, he was armed with all the right accessories for his day on daddy duty.

The SexyBack star grinned calmly at the camera, seated at dinner with his wife of nine years. Justin sported some hefty scruff on his face, wearing a black shirt with a white pattern.



Justin Timberlake's sweet wife Jessica, 39, smiled in the background, holding up a glass of champagne. The Sinner actress wore a lovely white dress with lace detailing at the shoulders.