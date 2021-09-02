Kendall Jenner set to flex creative muscle in new fashion gig

Kendall Jenner is set to flex her fashion skills after she was named creative director for a luxury fashion retailer.

With more than a decade of modeling experience under her belt the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be employing her fashion expertise in a bid to shape the look and feel of online luxury fashion destination FWRD.

Kendall will be curating brands offered on the site, create customized monthly edits as well as pitch marketing, activation and partnership ideas.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," she said in a press release.

The model will also be introducing new designers the website.

"I hope, in some small way, this is a chance to give more emerging creatives this kind of platform," the model told Vogue.

"I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it's definitely a window into the next generation of talent."