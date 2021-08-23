 

Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk shows off her fit physique in stunning black outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
Russian model Irina Shayk looked slick while out  after finishing up a morning workout in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The 36-year-old supermodel appeared to be enjoying the warm summertime weather as she carried several bags while making her way from the body-toning session to her car.

The fashion industry icon's outing comes less than a day after several media sources reported that her brief romance with Kanye West had come to a close.

She  was looking smashing as she dressed in a black t-shirt and a matching pair of cutoff shorts that placed much of her beautifully tanned legs on full display.

Irina Shayk  paired her tops with matching sets of socks and leather shoes during the solo outing.

