Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland address desire to ‘hit reset’ on wedding plans

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland recently got candid about their wedding plans and shared their desire to ‘hit reset’ on it all during a candid chat.

Hyland’s finance Wells got candid about wedding plans during an interview with People magazine for the Bachelor in Paradise premiere event.

There he was quoted saying, “We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen.”

“So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

“We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff.”