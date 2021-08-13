Mahira Khan mourns death of Durdana Butt

Superstar Mahira Khan mourned the death of veteran actress Durdana Butt, who died on Thursday, aged 83.
Taking to Twitter, the Parey Hut Love actor posted a throwback photo of Durdana with a touching tribute.
Mahira tweeted “Always the brightest in the room.. and the kindest. Durdana Apa, you shall be missed” followed by a red heart emoji.
Durdana Butt was put on ventilator two weeks back.
Taking to Instagram, actor Khalid Malik shared the news of the actress' passing in a post captioned, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator."
"The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," Malik added.
Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, the Fifty-Fifty actress started her acting journey in the early 70s.