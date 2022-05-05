Mehwish Hayat poses adorably with family for Eid: See pictures

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat kept fans in the loop over her Eid celebrations as she shared some photos on Instagram.
The stunner left fans awestruck with her adorable photos where she could be seen posing with her family.
The actress shared how she enjoyed being back with her family to celebrate Eid and wished well to all of her followers.
"So good to be back home with family in time to celebrate Eid . It is so true, Home really is where mom is.. mashaAllah. Wishing everyone a very happy Eid xx," she captioned the post.
Take a look:
