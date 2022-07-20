Bang Minah, Yoon Chan Young to star in ‘Delivery Man’

News of this upcoming drama has raised the expectations of the fans. The shooting of this project has reportedly begun and it is expected to air within this year.

The ENA’s 'Delivery Man' is based on 12 episodes.

This drama revolves around the story of a ghost girl who has lost her memory but she holds the real key to solving the stories in the play with the delivery man, who grants the last wishes of the ghosts.

Bang started her career as a lead vocalist performing in Girl’s Day in 2010, she garnered loads of recognition for her powerful voice.

While Yoon started his career in 2013 when he appeared in ‘When a man falls in love. Yoon's stardom skyrocketed with his latest zombie series All of us are dead.