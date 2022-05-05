Malaika Arora reveals ‘she wants to grow old’ with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has shared her relationship dynamics with her beau Arjun Kapoor in a recent interview.



Talking to Times of India, the Chaiya Chaiya star called Kapoor “her man” and added “they both want a future together”.

“Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together,” she elaborated on about the status of her relationship with the actor.





Adding to this, the Bollywood diva noted, “If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts.”

Arora further revealed that the reason she felt comfortable with the Gunday actor is “because he gives surety and confidence” and according to the actress, “it’s both ways”.

“We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he's my man," she concluded.