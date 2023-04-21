Celebrities and fans wish Komal Rizvi on her wedding

Komal Rizvi poses with her husband during her marriage ceremony in California, US, in this picture released on April 21, 2023. — Instagram/@komalrizviofficial

Social media was elated Friday after Pakistani actor-cum-singer Komal Rizvi announced that she had tied the knot with US-based tech tycoon S Ali Uppal.

Rizvi took to photo- and video-sharing platform Instagram announced her marriage by sharing a heartwarming message for her husband.



Sharing pictures of the couple, the Coke-studio star stated: “Here is a solemn promise; to always dream with you, celebrate with you, and walk beside you through WHATEVER life may bring. InshAllah."

Immediately, friends — including celebrities — and fans of the singer began to share their joy and facilitations regarding the news.



In her pictures, Rizvi looks stunning in a traditional silver lehnga — which according to her PR management company was made by was made by her own mother.

Rizvi seems giddy with joy as she poses with her husband.

According to her management company, the ceremony took place at a closed-door event attended only by close friends and family.

In the statement, the Coke Studio star shared her excitement for this new chapter in her life, expressing gratitude to God for all that she has achieved so far.

She stated: "I am beyond grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way. From my music to my business ventures, I have been able to pursue my passions and make a positive impact. And now, I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with the love of my life by my side."