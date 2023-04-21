Komal Rizvi gets married to Silicon Valley tycoon in intimate ceremony

Komal Rizvi with her husband S Ali Uppal. — Instagram/@komalrizviofficial

Taking her fans by surprise, Pakistan's singing sensation Komal Rizvi announced that she had tied the knot with US-based S Ali Uppal, on Friday.

Rizvi shared the news with her fans with a heartwarming message for her husband.

“Here is a solemn promise; to always dream with you, celebrate with you, and walk beside you through WHATEVER life may bring. InshAllah,” she wrote on the photo- and video-sharing platform.

In the pictures she has shared, Rizvi looks stunning in a traditional silver lehnga — which according to her PR management company was made by was made by her own mother.



Rizvi seems giddy with joy as she poses with her husband.

According to her management company, the ceremony took place at a closed-door event attended only by close friends and family.

Her husband, Ali, is the CEO and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company in Silicon Valley.

In the statement from the management company, the Coke Studio star shared her excitement for this new chapter in her life, expressing gratitude to God for all that she has achieved so far.

She stated: "I am beyond grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way. From my music to my business ventures, I have been able to pursue my passions and make a positive impact. And now, I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with the love of my life by my side."

Earlier this year, Rizvi opened up about her first marriage.

In a YouTube podcast, she revealed that her first marriage that been an abusive one, and she suffered great physical and emotional trauma in her former marriage.

She shared that her first marriage — which happened when she was 21 — lasted four years.

During the interview, she commented on the importance of teaching women how to establish boundaries. She added that she had no regrets about her divorce except that it had taken her four years to come to the decision.

“You must learn to give your daughters-in-law love and respect,” she said.

When asked about her relationship status in the interview, she blushed and responded: "I can't comment on that."