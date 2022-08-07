 
Sunday August 07, 2022
By Web Desk
August 07, 2022
Amitabh Bachan releases the first look of his film ‘Uunchai’

Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan via social media shared a glimpse of his forthcoming movie Uunchaifeaturing Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta alongside.

The actor dropped the poster of the film where three men, most likely; Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher who could be seen climbing a mountain. 

The film is all set to be released on November 11th 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on his Instagram with the caption, “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshrifim #Uunchai. Join me, @anumpamkher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. 


Check it out Below:


As soon as the post came out, the actor’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented with a red heart emoji. 

His son, AbishekBachchan commented with a raising hands emoji.

Presently, Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is also working on Project K alongside Prabhas and DeepikaPadukone. 