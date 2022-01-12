Tik Tok star Hareem Shah in hot water after FIA launches money laundering probe

Tik Tok star Hareem Shah is in hot water after the Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) launched a money laundering probe against her.
FIA officials have decided to write a letter to the British National Crime Agency to request the body to investigate after video evidence showed the social media star confessing to carrying large sums of currency.
"Action is being taken against Hareem Shah under foreign exchange laws," an FIA official said.
"Unlawful transfer of foreign currency comes under money laundering."
Shah, who's real name is Fizza Hussain as per documents obtained by Geo News, had traveled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10.
Speaking about the ordeal, the Tik Tok star said that she was dealing with large sums of currency of the first time and warned others to be cautious adding that she had safely reached Doha.
"I was bringing a large amount from Pakistan to the UK for the first time. When bringing the amount, take care because you might land yourself in trouble. No one stopped me nor can they stop me. I reached safely," she said.
Aryan Khan has now spent 18 days in jail after being arrested for being in possession of drugs
Hiba Bukhari has often been romantically linked with actor Arez Ahmed
'Today, around 2.2 million people lack access to safely managed drinking water services,' says Ahad Raza Mir
'Here is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan,' says Twinkle Khanna
Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau has submitted Aryan Khan's ‘drug related WhatsApp chat’ with a co-actor in court.
Dalljiet Kaur wishes to raise her child right