What message does Mehwish Hayat have for iTunes, Apple Music?

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. — Twitter/@MehwishHayat

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has recently garnered appreciation from netizens for being the "first person" to call out iTunes and Apple Music for classifying Pakistani Coke Studio as "Indian pop, Asian or worldwide".

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish said that Coke Studio — which is a Pakistani platform that brings together some of the finest singers, musicians and composers to celebrate the musical heritage — is classified as "Indian pop".



Apart from that, it is also categorised as "worldwide" or "Asia".

"Just noticed iTunes/Apple music - music portal classifies our Coke Studio Pakistan as “Indian Pop”. Other episodes are ‘Worldwide’ or ‘Asia’- anything but ‘Pakistani’," wrote Mehwish.

Apple Music is a service that provides music, audio and video streaming service developed by Apple. Meanwhile, iTunes is a software program that acts as a media player, media library, mobile device management utility, and client app for the iTunes Store.



The actress said that Coke Studio is a Pakistani success and that Pakistani music deserves to be recognised.



Social media users lauded the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress for raising her voice over the issue.



