The Legend of Maula Jatt's trailer breaks internet, attracts massive praise from celebs

The Legend of Maula Jatt's first official trailer finally hit the screens on Sunday, offering a preview into the film's scintillating background score and immaculate direction with a storyline which seems to be a perfect blend of fear and love.



Renowned director Bilal Lashari’s film's first trailer has garnered massive likes and hearts. Soon after the release, Pakistani and Indian celebrities shared their comments.

Zara Noor Abbas, Kubra Khan, Haseeb Hassan, Shahveer Jafri, Yasir Jaswal and Yasir Hussain and others have praised the amazing production.

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera also shared her opinion on the trailer, saying: "Literally have goosebumps after watching the trailer for The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Insane acting, cinematography and costume. This movie is just in a different league, it's going be huge! Happy Independence Day Pakistan, see we just keep getting better and better."

A film produced in partnership with Geo Films is an emotional rollercoaster that will make you cry, laugh, and scream. There are loads of action sequences and it introduces the main characters in an intriguing manner.

Lashari, the director of Waar, is offering his second directorial film after a decade, with superstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan coming together onscreen after their classic drama Humsafar.