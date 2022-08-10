Vijay Deverakonda responds to Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed on 'Koffee With Karan' that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda was recently asked about his views on Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him and he had a hilarious reply.

In her latest appearance on Koffee with Karan, the host Karan Johar asked Sara to name one person she would like to date, upon which, Sara named the Liger star Vijay.

Vijay then reacted to Sara's comments and was quoted by ETimes as saying, "Okay, but I am a better actor. I texted her (Sara). It is so sweet of her to have said that."

When asked if he would really like to date her, Vijay said, “I can't even say the word 'relationship' well. How can I be in one?”

Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan last month with Janhvi Kapoor where she took Vijay's name after some hesitation as the boy she would like to date.